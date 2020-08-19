Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dragons and Ospreys in action in December 2019

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chairman Gareth Davies expects both Welsh rugby Pro14 derbies to take place this weekend, despite Dragons centre Jamie Roberts testing positive for coronavirus.

Roberts is in isolation, but has shown no Covid-19 symptoms.

Dragons are due to face Ospreys on Sunday, with Scarlets hosting Cardiff Blues on Saturday

"My understanding at the moment is there's no danger of a match being postponed or cancelled," said Davies.

The Dragons players were tested on Tuesday, with results expected on Wednesday.

"It was a bit of a disappointment in many ways," said Davies.

"I know the precautions that the Union and regions have taken over the last few weeks, they've carried out over 1,200 tests as I understand.

Jamie Roberts officially signed for the Dragons in August 2020

"Later on we'll have the results from all four regions in terms of the testing; fingers crossed that this one at the Dragons is an isolated case."

Wales coach Wayne Pivac said in April 2020 three Wales players had contracted coronavirus before regular testing began when the players returned to training in July.

Davies says the WRU will now collate and publish the results of the Covid-19 tests across the four Welsh regions.

"As a result of the positive test we'll publish the results of the weekly test so everyone is kept aware of the position, because it's obviously an important public-health issue," said Davies.

"This was the first (positive test) as I understand it (since regular testing began). It's an infectious disease as we've learnt over the last five months or so.

"To be fair, people are taking as many precautions as they can, but it just shows how stringent we need to be, not just in rugby but as a society."

Davies insisted health and safety would prove the major factor in deciding whether the games would be played.

"Safety would come first," said Davies.

"We'd have to have close dialogue with Public Health Wales to comply with all their regulations that they have in place."

Dragons were the last side to play a Pro14 match, against Benetton in March.

The 2019-20 season is set to resume in a shortened format after more than five months because of the global pandemic.

Both matches will be held behind closed doors.

"It's important to get back for many reasons for our sanity, with the players in particular at the sharp end," said Davies.

"To be denied doing what you do as a living, as a hobby, then it's a pretty tough five or six months.

"Apart from the financial issues on everybody, it hopefully gives a stimulus to everybody and the game's life.

"It's part of the jigsaw in getting back to normal life.

"We've seen restaurants open, gyms open. Physical sports like rugby are somewhat down that pecking order, if you like, but everything is being done to try and get the game on track."