First up, Baloucoune and Reidy will miss Sunday's game against Connacht as the Pro14 resumes after six months

Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune will be out for a number of months as he requires hamstring surgery with Sean Reidy also facing an injury lay-off.

The latest injuries for the Irish province were revealed on Tuesday.

Ulster said Baloucoune had sustained a hamstring tear with back-row Reidy set to be out for "four to six weeks" because of a calf injury.

Ulster will play their first game in six months on Sunday when they face Connacht in the Pro14 in Dublin.

As the rugby campaign resumes, Ulster will also be without Ireland lock Iain Henderson who recently underwent hip surgery.

Henderson, Ulster captain, has an estimated return date of mid to late October which means he will miss the remainder of the Pro14 campaign and the Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse.

His Ireland team-mate Will Addison is rehabilitating from a back injury.

Ulster prop Andy Warwick was due to undergo hip surgery this week while Angus Curtis continues to rehabilitate from a knee injury.

There was also a boost for Ulster with new signing Alby Mathewson declared available for the Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse after the the cup-tied rule for this season was waived.

The scrum-half played for Munster in this season's tournament, which would normally make him ineligible but organisers have amended the rule due the the season being prolonged because of Covid-19.