Cameron Redpath, son of former Scotland scrum-half Bryan Redpath, will make his first start for Bath after joining from Sale

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 22 August Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester make 13 changes for Saturday's visit of Bath - their first of two home games in five days.

Only George Worth and Thomas Lavanini are retained as lock Blake Enever, centre Guy Porter and wing Harry Potter make debuts with Ben White as captain.

Centre Cameron Redpath makes his first start for Bath, who are three points off fourth place after last week's bonus-point win over London Irish.

The other change sees flanker Tom Ellis replace Zach Mercer at blind-side.

Leicester, who host Worcester on Wednesday, were beaten 26-13 at leaders Exeter in Steve Borthwick's first match as head coach last week.

Leicester Tigers: Henry; Potter, Worth, Porter, Simmons McPhillips, White (capt); Leatigaga, Kerr, Heyes, Lavanini, Enever, Martin, Wallace, Smith.

Replacements: Clare, Bower, Cole, Henderson, Coghlan, Van Poortvliet, Hardwick, Steward.

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Redpath, McConnochie; Priestland, Spencer; Boyce, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (c), Ellis, Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Obano, Judge, Stooke, Bayliss, Chudley, Matavesi, De Glanville.