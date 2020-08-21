Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Owen Farrell made his Saracens debut as a 17-year-old in 2008

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 August Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England fly-half Owen Farrell returns from a thigh strain to play his 200th match for Saracens against Harlequins.

Wales scrum-half Aled Davies makes a full debut, while full-back Elliott Obatoyinbo and prop Sam Crean start their first Premiership games.

Obatoyinbo's inclusion sees Sean Maitland revert to wing, while captain Brad Barritt returns at centre.

Harlequins make just one change, wing Aaron Morris starting in place of Chris Ashton, who has a "minor injury".

Quins are six points off fourth place after last week's win over Sale, while Saracens - beaten at Bristol on their return to action - are already relegated following persistent salary cap breaches.

Saracens: Obatoyinbo; Lewington, Morris, Barritt, Maitland; Farrell, Davies; Crean, George, Koch, Itoje, Hunter-Hill, Rhodes, Wray, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Barrington, Ibuanokpe, Swinson, Reffell, Whiteley, Socino, Manu Vunipola.

Harlequins: Brown; Morris, Marchant, Lang, Earle; Smith, Landajo; Marler, Baldwin, Kerrod, Lewies, Symons, Chisholm, Robshaw (capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Gray, Garcia Botta, Collier, Lamb, Lawday, Evans, Steele, Lasike.