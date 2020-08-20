Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ryan Mills joined Wasps from Worcester earlier this summer

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Friday, 21 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Both Wasps and Worcester Warriors have selected entirely different starting XVs for their Premiership fixture at the Ricoh Arena on Friday.

Centre Ryan Mills will make his first Premiership start for the hosts following his summer move from Worcester and a debut from the bench at Northampton last weekend.

Warriors will give Premiership debuts to wing Noah Heward, scrum-half Gareth Simpson and lock James Scott.

The trio are products of their academy.

They will not be able to call upon full-back Melani Nanai, who received a three-match ban after his sending-off for a no-arms tackle on Jonny May in last weekend's home defeat against Gloucester.

Likewise, Wasps centre Malakai Fekitoa is also unavailable because of a one-game suspension, as a result of being shown three yellow cards for foul play this season.

Wasps: Miller, Odogwu, Le Bourgeois, Mills, Watson; Sopoaga, Vellacott; McIntyre, Cruse, Alo, Cardall, Gaskell (capt), Morris, Oghre, T Willis.

Replacements: Barbeary, West, Toomaga-Allen, Vukasinovic, Vailanu, Wolstenholme, Umaga, Minozzi.

Worcester: Pennell, Heward, Venter, Butler (capt), David; Weir, Simpson; Black, Cutting, Palframan, Scott, Kitchener, Van Velze, Dodd, Du Preez.

Replacements: Miller, Holsey, Morris, Clegg, Montgomery, Kitto, Shillcock, Morris.