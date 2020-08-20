Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England prop Kyle Sinckler joined Bristol Bears from Harlequins

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Stadium Date: Friday, 21 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Matt Garvey will make his first start for Gloucester in Friday's West Country Derby at Kingsholm.

He is one of two changes to the Cherry and Whites line-up, with Louis Rees-Zammit playing at full-back.

Kyle Sinckler will make his first start for Bristol Bears, having come off the bench to make his debut against Saracens last weekend.

Max Malins and Ben Earl, both on loan from Sarries, also come into the starting line-up for the first time.

Gloucester: Rees-Zammit; Thorley, Harris, Twelvetrees, May; Cipriani, Simpson; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Balmain, Slater, Garvey, Ackermann, Ludlow, Polledri.

Replacements: Marais, Mulipola, Stanley, Drake, Clement, Varney, Seabrook, Sharples.

Bristol Bears: Malins; Leiua, Radradra, Piutau, Purdy; Sheedy, Uren; Woolmore, Thacker, Sinckler, Joyce, Vui, Luatua (capt), Earl, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Thomas, Lahiff, Holmes, Thomas, Randall, Eden, Morahan.