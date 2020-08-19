Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wyn Jones has won 25 caps for Wales since making his international debut in 2017 against Tonga

Pro14: Scarlets v Cardiff Blues Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sat, 22 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales & Radio & Radio Cymru, BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary; as live on S4C from 20:00 BST.

Wales and Scarlets prop Wyn Jones should have been getting married last weekend, but was instead preparing himself for the resumption of the rugby season.

Jones was due to celebrate his wedding to Jeian Lewis before it was postponed for a year.

So instead of jetting off on honeymoon, Jones is set to pack down against Cardiff Blues in Llanelli on Saturday.

"There's nothing we can do about it," said Jones, 28.

"I was meant to get married last Saturday so it was a slightly different weekend for myself.

"We will postpone it for a year and it's out of our hands so hopefully it will all go to plan.

"Because of the Covid rules we weren't able to proceed and we're hoping to do it next September."

It does not sound as if Jones will have much practical input into the special day.

"Jeian was in charge of organising everything," said Jones.

"I was just nodding in the background. I think she's got everything ready for next year. In a way she's had to organise it twice, but she's probably enjoyed that!

"It's not ideal, but it's what we've had to do. She would have been happier if it would have happened last week, but there's nothing we can do about it."

Jones has kept himself in shape during the five months away from rugby by helping out on the family farm.

"If you live in town, it probably would have been tougher to keep fit," said Jones.

"But because I live on a farm there was enough work for me to do, and there was enough room for me to go running. I enjoyed my time at home, and it was easy enough for me to keep fit.

"Apart from running and lifting weight at home, I would do what's needed to be done on the farm.

"I sheared the sheep, did a bit of fencing work, anything my dad asked me to do really. Hopefully I was a lot of help to them."

Now the time has come for regional rugby to return with a couple of weekends of Welsh Pro14 derbies to finish the delayed 2019-20 season, albeit with a coronavirus scare over Dragons' star centre signing Jamie Roberts to consider.

"As a rugby player the last thing you probably thought about was rugby at the time over the last five months," said Jones.

"There are bigger things and it's important to look after your loved ones.

"We have spoken about it (rugby returning) being the start of some normality back in our lives.

"We have all missed playing and it's exciting to get back on the park and have some competitive rugby."