Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales international Alex Cuthbert (right) is back in the Exeter starting line-up for the first time since November 2019 after recovering from shoulder surgery

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 21 August Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks boss Steve Diamond makes one change to the side which lost at Harlequins when the Premiership campaign resumed last weekend.

Sam James comes into the back line to replace Sam Hill, and starts at outside centre alongside Manu Tuilagi.

League leaders Exeter Chiefs make four changes following their victory over Leicester last time out.

Winger Alex Cuthbert, centre Ian Whitten, prop Ben Moon and flanker Jacques Vermeulen all return.

The Chiefs go into the game at the AJ Bell Stadium nine points ahead of third-placed Sale in the Premiership table.

Sale: Hammersley; McGuigan, S James, Tuilagi, Yarde; R du Preez, de Klerk; Oosthuizen, van der Merwe, John, J-L du Preez, de Jager, Ross (capt), T Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Harrison, Cooper-Wooley, Phillips, B Curry, Cliff, MacGinty, Solomona.

Exeter Chiefs: Hogg; Cuthbert, Slade, Whitten, Woodburn; J Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Gray, Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Keast, Francis, Skinner, Kirsten, Hidalgo-Clyne, Steenson, Hendrickson.

Referee: Matthew Carley