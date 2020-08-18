Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins Women have been one of the powerhouses of the Premier 15s

Harlequins Women have appointed former Loughborough Students coach Gerard Mullen as their sole head coach, with Karen Findlay becoming forwards coach.

Mullen, who spent four seasons with Loughborough, moved into coaching after his playing days were ended by injury.

Findlay and Gary Street previously worked as co-head coaches, before Street moved to the club's academy.

"With the players and staff in the programme we can achieve something special," said Mullen.

Harlequins were second in the Premier 15s table before the season was declared null and void because of the coronavirus pandemic, the same position they filled behind Saracens in each of the previous campaigns.