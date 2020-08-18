Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Joey Carbery is helped off the field after suffering an ankle injury against Italy last August

Ireland and Munster fly-half Joey Carbery faces a long spell on the sidelines after a setback in his recovery from ankle surgery.

The 24-year-old had already been ruled out for the season after the operation in February - Carberry sustained the injury six months earlier.

Munster announced on Tuesday that Carbery would not be available "for an indefinite period of time".

"I'll be back better than ever. I just need time right now," said Carbery,

The number 10 picked up the ankle injury during Ireland's World Cup warm-up game against Italy last August.

He added: "It's an incredibly frustrating time at the moment, but I am making good progress over the last couple of weeks.

"Even though the ankle isn't where it needs to be just yet, I've full confidence it will heal and be pain-free soon.

"I'm so excited to get back out in front of the fans. It's going to be such an exciting season ahead and I cannot wait to see where we can go as a squad. Hopefully, we will all be back in Thomond Park soon together."