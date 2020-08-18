Joey Carbery: Ireland and Munster fly-half ruled out for 'indefinite period' because of injury

Joey Carbery
Joey Carbery is helped off the field after suffering an ankle injury against Italy last August

Ireland and Munster fly-half Joey Carbery faces a long spell on the sidelines after a setback in his recovery from ankle surgery.

The 24-year-old had already been ruled out for the season after the operation in February - Carberry sustained the injury six months earlier.

Munster announced on Tuesday that Carbery would not be available "for an indefinite period of time".

"I'll be back better than ever. I just need time right now," said Carbery,

The number 10 picked up the ankle injury during Ireland's World Cup warm-up game against Italy last August.

He added: "It's an incredibly frustrating time at the moment, but I am making good progress over the last couple of weeks.

"Even though the ankle isn't where it needs to be just yet, I've full confidence it will heal and be pain-free soon.

"I'm so excited to get back out in front of the fans. It's going to be such an exciting season ahead and I cannot wait to see where we can go as a squad. Hopefully, we will all be back in Thomond Park soon together."

