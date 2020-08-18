Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gary Graham helped Newcastle win promotion back to the Premiership in 2019-20

Scotland flanker Gary Graham has signed a new three-year contract with Newcastle Falcons.

The 27-year-old scored five tries in 14 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign as the Falcons won promotion from the Championship.

Graham has won two Scotland caps, with both of his outings for his country coming in last year's Six Nations.

"Gary gives us a real edge around the field," director of rugby Dean Richards told the club website. external-link

“He has a major impact on things and is adding new strings to his game all the time."