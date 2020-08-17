Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Norton has signed a short-term deal at London Irish

England Sevens leading try-scorer Dan Norton has joined London Irish.

Norton, 32, previously played for Gloucester before his Sevens career which has included more than 350 tries.

The versatile back is also an Olympic silver medalist with Great Britain in 2016 and a Commonwealth bronze medalist with England in 2018.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started with Irish and I hope my experience on the Sevens circuit can translate on to the pitch,” he said.

Norton is the second England Sevens player to join Irish in recent weeks after full-back Charlton Kerr agreed a deal last month.

Irish were beaten by Bath in their first Premiership match since the season’s restart and face Northampton at their temporary home of The Stoop on Saturday.