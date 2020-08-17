Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Danny Wilson takes charge of Glasgow Warriors for the first time on Saturday

Glasgow Warriors are unlikely to make new signings and will be pushed to field more young players as a result, says head coach Danny Wilson.

Warriors resume their Pro14 campaign on Saturday against Edinburgh after six months off due to coronavirus, and have lost key players during that time.

Wilson says the Autumn international window will test the squad's depth.

"The international period is going to be a real challenge for us if I'm brutally honest," he said.

"It'll be around 15 players we'll probably lose whether that's Scottish or Fijian or so on.

"There's no doubt that's going to be a challenge but that's where we currently are and it'll give us a chance to blood some younger players and have a look at some people."

Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall and Bruce Flockhart are among the younger Warriors players expected to feature.

Experienced trio Jonny Gray, Callum Gibbins and Ruaridh Jackson all left this summer while Richie Gray returned and Leone Nakarawa has been retained. However, Nakarawa will miss Saturday's match.

Wilson was keen to add to his options, but with Scottish Rugby currently estimating an £18m drop in revenue for this year, signings in the short term are now unlikely.

Asked if there is space in the budget to add players to help the team through the international windows, Wilson replied: "Not at the moment, no.

"It's been well-documented that due to the financial situation - that everyone is understanding of, and it's not just Glasgow Warriors and it's not just rugby - you cut your cloth accordingly and we'll get on with the position we're in.

"I think there are some good young players coming through and I think we'll now be pushed to a place to give those guys an opportunity."