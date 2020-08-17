Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter Chiefs Women played a friendly against Newcastle Falcons in February

Premier 15s newcomers Exeter Chiefs Women have signed Netherlands back row Linde van der Velden, the first of several promised international arrivals.

The 25-year-old, who joins from Toulouse, is head coach Susie Appleby's first signing

Van der Velden has played for Netherlands in sevens and 15s.

"I'm really excited about my move," she said. "Speaking with Susie, I think we are going to have a great team."

The Dutch player will also work at a nearby architect, with the club managing to secure work for the majority of their new arrivals.

Chiefs were invited to join the league, the top flight of English women's rugby, in April.

Players are also set to arrive from Japan, New Zealand, the United States, Spain and Canada, subject to visas being granted.

The Chiefs had previously put an appeal on their website for fans to come forward who have rooms or houses available to rent for the players.

The 2019-20 Premier 15s season was declared null and void and no date has been set for the start of next season.