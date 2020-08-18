Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Liam Williams played 111 times for Scarlets in his first spell with the region before signing with Saracens

Liam Williams is "happy" at Scarlets and there is no suggestion he is leaving, says head coach Glenn Delaney.

Wales full-back Williams, who recently rejoined the region from Saracens, strongly denied reports he could become a free agent after refusing the 25% pay cut taken by Scarlets players.

Another Wales international, Dragons fly-half Sam Davies, has dismissed a similar story about his own future.

"Liam is very happy and I see him every day," said Scarlets boss Delaney.

"He is a wonderfully enthusiastic young man. I am not sure of any detail there and he perhaps answered it on social media himself.

"As far as I am concerned there is nothing really on my desk. He is a very happy fella.

"Liam has signed a contract with us and we have an agreement. That is the position from the club."

Williams, capped 63 times by Wales, rejoined Scarlets during the 2019-20 season from Saracens, where he helped the English side win the Premiership and Champions Cup. He has not yet featured for Scarlets in his second stint with the side.

A serious ankle injury sustained in training forced Williams out of last year's World Cup semi-final defeat against South Africa in Japan. He returned to action during Wales' 33-30 defeat to England at Twickenham on 7 March.

Scarlets captain Ken Owens says players had agreed a pay deal with their region, while the Dragons announced last week their squad had accepted a 25% pay cut over the next 12 months.

Asked whether Williams had accepted the new pay cut, Delaney added: "I have got absolutely no idea. I do rugby. We are a very happy club. Everyone has worked through the situation.

"That [pay cuts] has been dealt with by the club but we are a very happy group here and there is nothing to suggest to me we have any issues in that area at all.

"We are fine and a happy club. We are into rugby now and that is the only focus.

"We had an agreement with the club three or four weeks back which Jon Daniels, our general manager, and Nigel Short, our chairman, have dealt with, so they are probably the guys to talk to."

Dragons have 'no concerns' over Davies

Fly-half Sam Davies has scored 144 points in 16 games for the Dragons

Meanwhile, Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan has allayed fears about losing his Wales fly-half Sam Davies.

"I've got no concerns about Sam," said Ryan.

"Like all players, he's going through the implementation process of our playing group.

"It's not about Sam or anything, it's about implementing what we've negotiated with PRB [Professional Rugby Board]. There is no 'yes' or 'no' at this particular point.

"The true story is we're going through the implementation process. It's only recently been signed off by PRB and we will be talking to all of our players about how that will work.

"The whole consultation period was an opportunity to voice concerns from all sides. That was very powerful within the group and we welcomed that. No surprises."