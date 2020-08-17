Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Thibaud Flament has made 16 appearances for Wasps

Wasps forward Thibaud Flament will leave at the end of the season after turning down an offer to remain with the Premiership club.

Paris-born Flament, 23, missed Wasps' return to Premiership action in Sunday's 34-21 win at Northampton.

He has been linked with a move back to France to join Top 14 side Toulouse.

"Despite our best efforts to keep him at the club Thibaud has decided to move onto pastures new for the 2020-21 season," said head coach Lee Blackett.

Flament joined Wasps from Loughborough University after spending a year playing in Argentina's Top 12 league for Club Newman, since when he has made 16 appearances.

He said: "Wasps will always stand out as a crucial club in my career, as it has allowed me to realise my childhood dream of becoming a professional rugby player.

"The coaches, the medical staff and the performance staff have always been available and massively helpful for my development and I am sure I would not be the player I am today without them.

Meanwhile, Wasps centre Malakai Fekitoa will appear before an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday evening after picking up his third yellow card of the season for foul play at Franklin's Gardens.