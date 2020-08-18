Pro14: Scarlets v Cardiff Blues (Sat)

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jonathan Davies has played 81 times for Wales and on six Test occasions for the British and Irish Lions

Pro14: Scarlets v Cardiff Blues Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sat, 22 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales & Radio & Radio Cymru, BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary; as live on S4C from 20:00 BST

Wales centre Jonathan Davies will not return this weekend as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury suffered in the 2019 World Cup.

Scarlets host Cardiff Blues in the Pro14 season resumption with Davies still sidelined.

Davies has not played since the World Cup bronze-medal defeat against New Zealand in Japan in November 2019.

"Jon is not quite ready for now and we are monitoring that," said Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney.

"We are going to have him back in full training at the back end of this week, so he is getting to get back up to power but there is no way we are going to rush him at all.

"He has had a year with a pretty serious injury and has done incredibly well.

"I think we are going to be genuinely excited, not only as the Scarlets but certainly the country will be excited to see Jon back firing as well.

"He is going to get there but we will going to put him out in a game when he is absolutely ready. That is the proper thing to do."

Davies' younger brother James and Scarlets fly-half Rhys Patchell also last played against New Zealand in November 2019 and are now in contention to face Cardiff Blues.

Flanker Davies has suffered hip and back problems, while Patchell picked up a shoulder injury.