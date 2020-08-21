Sale's players all wore anti-racism t-shirts for Friday's game against Harlequins - but only some took a knee

Pro14 players will be free to express themselves ahead of games after the league underlined its "rugby against racism" stance.

Many competitors in other sports have taken a knee before games to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement since elite sport returned after lockdown.

The Pro14 say players can decide on their own appropriate gestures.

There is no mention of Black Lives Matter in a statement issued by Pro14.

"This weekend ahead of the Guinness PRO14 restart games, two occurrences will precede the kick-off," the statement said.

"At each game a moment's silence will be observed to mark the loss of life suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic and to honour those who have worked on the frontline to protect us.

"After this a 'unity moment' will be observed to demonstrate that rugby stands united against racism and to emphasise the game's core values of solidarity and respect.

"Players will stand in a circular formation and during this time they are free to express themselves in a manner they deem appropriate.

"This Unity Moment will underline the message of rugby against racism across the territories that encompass the Guinness PRO14."

Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt on racism

Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt highlighted racism within and rugby and society during lockdown.

His role has been praised by his team-mate and former Wales and British and Irish Lions hooker Richard Hibbard.

"Ashy's been very vocal with it all and very articulate," said Hibbard.

"I think he's been superb. Even when he's had people coming at him, he's been very articulate on the matter.

"It's important we show our support and show our support in the right way, not just for one weekend but moving forward."

Former Wales wing Nigel Walker, who has recently joined the Cardiff Blues board, believes players should be allowed to express their own opinions.

"It's a simple but also a powerful thing and when you see team-mates of all colour background saying we feel fundamentally people were created equally and should be treated equally and have equal opportunity, that is powerful," said Walker.

"That is only one element because the people who make the decisions have to act upon it.

"People have to be comfortable, but what I would say is if people want to take the knee they should not be prevented from doing so."

What the regions have said:

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan:

"I know the Pro14 and the WRU are keen that there is a more consistent approach. What we're keen on as Dragons is, like every challenge we have, we consult with our players.

"We've got players here who have passionate views and we're keen that those views are heard and appreciated by other people. This week is about understanding ourselves as well as taking guidance from other bodies."

Dragons and Wales hooker Richard Hibbard:

"We'll definitely have a chat about it this week - we haven't decided yet. We want it to be something that really matters, and not just for one weekend.

"It's going forward, it's classes, it's guest speakers, it is learning about stuff and it is important. And it's not just Black Lives Matter, it's anything to do with the BAME group. Everyone in a minority is affected and it's really important we grow as a group with it."

Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill: "The Pro14 gathered information from all teams and countries in the league and we are all going to be quite similar in what we do.

"We will have a minute's silence for people who lost their lives and then we will have something on Black Lives Matter.

"For us though it goes a bit deeper than that. It will be basically rugby against racism. That is something we will have at the forefront of our minds for the rest of the season and beyond."