Sale beat Saracens in their Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final in February

Sale Sharks and Harlequins will meet in the rearranged Premiership Rugby Cup final on Monday, 21 September at the AJ Bell Stadium, kicking off at 19:45 BST.

The initial game was postponed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and a new date was found after the Premiership schedule was set out.

Steve Diamond's Sharks have not won a trophy since lifting the Premiership title in the 2005-06 season.

It would also be first silverware for Quins since 2013's Anglo-Welsh Cup win.

Sale, as the higher-ranked side in terms of their number one seeding after the pool stages, receive home advantage.