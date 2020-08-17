Premiership Rugby Cup final: Sale Sharks v Harlequins confirmed for 21 September
Sale Sharks and Harlequins will meet in the rearranged Premiership Rugby Cup final on Monday, 21 September at the AJ Bell Stadium, kicking off at 19:45 BST.
The initial game was postponed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and a new date was found after the Premiership schedule was set out.
Steve Diamond's Sharks have not won a trophy since lifting the Premiership title in the 2005-06 season.
It would also be first silverware for Quins since 2013's Anglo-Welsh Cup win.
Sale, as the higher-ranked side in terms of their number one seeding after the pool stages, receive home advantage.