Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Louis Rees-Zammit: The Wales childhood hero I'd like to play alongside is...

Wales wing contender Louis Rees-Zammit is aiming to hold on to top spot in the English Premiership try-scoring table.

The uncapped 19-year-old scored his eighth in nine games as Gloucester hammered Worcester when their seasons resumed on Saturday.

He scored after coming on for England's Jonny May, who departed after being on the receiving end of a high tackle.

"Only over the past few games I've been thinking 'this is my goal now'," said Rees-Zammit.

"I want to be the top Premiership try-scorer this season.

"I've just got to keep scoring, keep helping the team and at the end of the season hopefully I'll be there or thereabouts."

Rees-Zammit was part of Wayne Pivac's squad for the 2020 Six Nations but did not feature in the opening four games of the competition.

He could yet feature in the tournament when Wales host Scotland on 31 October in their remaining game as the Six Nations resumes after the sport's Covid-19 hibernation.

Worcester full-back Melani Nanai has apologised for the high tackle on May that led to his red card.

May left the fray at Sixways soon after to be replaced by Rees-Zammit.

The Welshman said the incident was "horrible", but was content to follow coach George Skivington's orders.

He strolled over unopposed from close range to score one of Gloucester's six tries and impressed in attack on other occasions.

"It [being on the bench] was a tough one to take, but the coach told me I just need to make an impact when I come on and do whatever I could for the team," Rees-Zammit told BBC Sport Wales.

Off the field, the Cardiff-bred player is backing attempts to help sportspeople deal with mental health issues via the Sporting Minds charity. external-link

"It's massively important. A lot of athletes suffer with mental health issues and that needs to be addressed very fast," said Rees-Zammit.

He added: "I'm here to raise awareness and let people to know there is someone to talk to if needed. Sporting Minds have people you can talk to. It's a great charity to get involved with."