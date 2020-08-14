Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

John Barclay gained 76 caps for his country across a 16-year career

Former Scotland rugby captain John Barclay has retired at the age of 33 after a "fairytale" career.

Barclay made 76 appearances for his country, as well as spending eight years at Glasgow Warriors before a five-year spell at Welsh side Scarlets.

He returned to Scotland in 2018, signing for Edinburgh before leaving the club earlier this summer.

"To do the thing I loved as a job for 16 years has provided me with enough memories to last a lifetime," he said.

The back-row competed in three World Cups - 2007, 2011 and 2019 - and captained Scotland to their first Calcutta Cup victory in a decade in 2018, beating England 25-13 at Murrayfield.

After his eight-year spell with the Warriors between 2005 and 2013, Barclay went on to win the Pro 14 title with Scarlets in 2017 before an injury-disrupted spell at Edinburgh.

"When you know, you know," Barclay said.

"To get capped was beyond my wildest dream as a child growing up. To be able to captain my country will be something I will be eternally proud of beyond anything else."