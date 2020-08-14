Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dragons will next play at Rodney Parade on 29 August when they host Scarlets

Dragons have reached an agreement with the squad for a 25% reduction in player salaries for the next 12 months.

In April, the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) reached an agreement with the Welsh Rugby Players' Association (WRPA) over a three-month 25% salary cut.

The four Welsh regions - Dragons, Cardiff Blues, Ospreys and Scarlets - have been negotiating with their own squads over further reductions.

Dragons chairman David Buttress praised the "conduct" of the players.

"We have been committed to a collaborative approach throughout this process and, on behalf of the board, I thank the players for their combined efforts in agreeing a resolution that will ensure our business continues to move forward," Buttress said.

"We are extremely proud of how our playing group have conducted themselves during this difficult period."

Dragons will restart their season after lockdown with a Pro14 derby away to Ospreys on 23 August.