Blamire helped Newcastle win all 15 of their Championship games before the pandemic curtailed the 2019-20 season

Newcastle Falcons hooker Jamie Blamire has signed a new three-year contract with the Premiership-bound club.

The 22-year-old's latest deal comes six months after he agreed to extend his stay at Kingston Park by two years.

Newcastle were top of the Championship when the coronavirus pandemic halted the season, and were awarded promotion.

"He's very dangerous with ball in hand, he has a real desire to improve every aspect of his play," said Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards.

"We have a lot of good homegrown players in our squad, of which Jamie is one, and it's great to have that core of local boys."

Blamire featured 18 times and scored seven tries for the unbeaten Falcons in the curtailed 2019-20 season.