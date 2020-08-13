Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Levi Douglas was allowed to leave Bath earlier this summer

Wasps have signed second row Levi Douglas on a deal until the end of the 2019-20 Premiership season.

The 24-year-old began his senior career with Bath after joining their academy from French side Oyonnax in 2015.

Douglas was released by Bath earlier this summer.

"With the number of games we have to play in such a short period of time, it's important we have a squad that can cope with that," Wasps head coach Lee Blackett said.

"We are delighted to bring in someone of Levi's quality and he will add to what we already have in place as we gear up for the restart."

Wasps face Northampton Saints on Sunday in their first match after the Premiership resumes, having been suspended for five months because of the coronavirus pandemic.