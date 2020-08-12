Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Irish coach Adam Griggs is looking forward to a return to action

Ireland women's coach Adam Griggs has announced a 36-strong panel for the final two games of the Six Nations against Italy and France.

The Irish were third in the standings when the matches were postponed in March due to coronavirus restrictions.

Ireland host Italy on 24 October before finishing away to France a week later.

"We're picking up where we left off over five months ago - we've a busy few months ahead and look forward to playing rugby again," said Griggs.

He added: "At the outset of this year's tournament we had clear priorities set.

"Our aim was to win our three home games and play competitively in our two away games and we felt like we were in a good place before the postponement of the tournament.

"We have stayed connected as a team who trained remotely throughout the lockdown. We have a number of training dates in the schedule ahead of the tournament and it will be good to get together."

Ireland squad:

Backs: Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster), Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster), Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/ Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster), Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster), Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster), Ellen Murphy (Blackrock/Leinster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock/ Connacht), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Shannon Touhey (Suttonians/ Connacht)*, Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster).

Forwards: Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/ Leinster), Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby), Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster), Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Laura Feeley (Blackrock/ Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster), Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster), Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/ Ulster), Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby), Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock/ Leinster), Katie O'Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster), Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster).