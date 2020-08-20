Pro14: Pick your combined Edinburgh & Glasgow Warriors XV

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 August Kick-off: 17:15 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

Mark Bennett or Huw Jones? Pierre Schoeman or Oli Kebble?

Edinburgh and Glasgow resume their Pro14 campaigns with back-to-back derbies at Murrayfield, beginning on Saturday. But who makes your combined XV?

Pick your Edinburgh & Glasgow XV

Mark Bennett or Huw Jones? Pierre Schoeman or Oli Kebble? Pick your combined Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors XV.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC