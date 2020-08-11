Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Goode is nearing 300 appearances for Saracens after making his debut in 2008

England full-back Alex Goode has extended his contract at relegated Saracens until 2023, but will spend next season on loan at NEC Green Rockets in Japan.

Goode, 32, will move at the end of the 2019-20 Premiership campaign before returning to Mark McCall's side in May.

He has played a part in all five of Saracens' Premiership triumphs since their first in 2011.

"I love being part of this club," said Goode, who has 21 caps for his country.

"I love the environment, coming in every day and being with friends, people who I've known for many years.

"I've had 14 years at this club and I've loved every moment. Everyone has given me so much and given me and my family so many memories over the years which will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Goode, the 2019 European Player of the Year, is one of several Saracens players - including England captain Owen Farrell - to sign new deals at the club despite their relegation to the Championship for breaches of the salary cap.

The Premiership season resumes on Friday with Saracens away to Bristol on Saturday.

Saracens director of rugby McCall said: "Alex Goode is one of the most gifted players of his generation.

"To watch him play is to be reminded of the subtle, skilful and intangible aspects that encapsulate great rugby performances. His balance on the run, bravery in the air and execution under pressure have often made the difference in the club's biggest moments."