James Hook is secondon the all-time Ospreys point scorer list with 841 points

Ospreys have appointed the region's former Wales back James Hook as their skills and kicking coach.

Hook, 35, confirmed his playing retirement in June after his contract expired.

He had announced in January he would be finishing at the end of the 2019-20 season, but the coronavirus pandemic denied him a chance of a farewell game.

"I'm coming to the end of my level 3 in coaching, which had to be put on hold due to the lockdown," Hook said.

"But it's pretty much done and obviously going to be a huge help going forward in my coaching career."

Hook was attack coach for Ospreys Under-18s last season and assisted the younger kickers in the senior squad.

"As I was coming towards the end of my career, particularly when I returned home to the Ospreys, I was helping out a lot with the young players there and I really enjoyed it," Hook added.

"I always remember Neil Jenkins taking me under his wing as a youngster and how important that was for me.

"The knowledge he passed onto me was invaluable and something I want to be able to do as an aspiring coach."

Hook, part of two Grand Slams and three Six Nations-winning sides, made 149 appearances in two spells with Ospreys and also played for Perpignan and Gloucester.

Ospreys rugby general manager Dan Griffiths said Hook, who won 81 caps for Wales and toured South Africa with the British and Irish Lions in 2009, had a "wealth of knowledge to pass on."

"I'm sure that Hooky will be a great addition to the coaching staff, and continue to inspire young players as he did in an Ospreys shirt," Griffiths said.