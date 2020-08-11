Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Agustin Creevy played for Argentina in the 2019 Rugby World Cup

London Irish have signed hooker Agustin Creevy - Argentina's most-capped player.

The 35-year-old, who is a former Pumas captain, played 89 times for his country and featured in two World Cups.

He joins the club from Super Rugby's Buenos Aires-based Jaguares franchise for an undisclosed length of time.

"Agustin comes to London Irish with a fantastic amount of club and international experience," director of rugby Declan Kidney said.

"Hopefully he can help to continue the journey that the club is on," he told the club website.

Creevy has previous experience in England having played for Worcester from 2013 to 2015 and has also played for Biarritz, Clermont Auvergne and Montpellier in France.

"I am looking forward to joining London Irish and playing in England once again," said Creevy.

"Declan spoke very highly of the club, the people and the direction they want to go. I can't wait to join up with my teammates and to get stuck in."