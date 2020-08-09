Iain Laughland: Former Scotland player and SRU president dies, aged 84
Former Scotland player and SRU president Iain Laughland has died at the age of 84.
Laughland played at centre and fly-half and won 31 caps for his country between 1959 and 1967, helping the side retain the Calcutta Cup between 1964 and 1966.
He served as union president from 2000-01 and is survived by his wife Ann and two children.
Scottish Rugby extended "its sincere condolences" to Laughland's family following his passing on Sunday.