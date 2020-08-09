Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Kessel

Scrum-half Tom Kessell has joined Bristol Bears on a short-term deal until the end of the delayed season.

Kessell, 30, previously played for the club on loan in 2014-15 and has also had spells with Cornish Pirates, Northampton and Coventry.

He joins as injury cover for Chris Cook, who is ruled out until September with a back injury.

Bristol resume the Premiership season at home against Saracens on Saturday with nine games remaining.