Ireland's women's team finished eighth in the 2017 World Cup

The Rugby World Cup 2021 European Qualifiers involving Ireland are to take place as a single round-robin tournament held over three weekends in December, Rugby Europe has announced.

The qualifiers were due to take place in September but were postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adam Griggs' Ireland side will be joined in the tournament by Six Nations rivals Scotland and Italy.

The winner of the Women's Rugby Europe Championship 2020 will also take part.

That event will be completed in October.

The winners of the qualifying tournament will qualify for the ninth staging of the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand next year

The runner-up will progress to the final qualification tournament, which will be organised by World Rugby in 2021.

The first game of the RWC 2021 European Qualifiers will be between Italy and Scotland on 5th/6th December, with the full schedule of fixtures and details to be announced in early November following the conclusion of the Women's Rugby Europe Championship.

Last week, Six Nations confirmed Ireland's two outstanding fixtures from the 2020 Women's Six Nations, against Italy and France, will be played on the weekends of 24 and 31 October respectively.