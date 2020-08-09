Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Bryan Easson will lead Scotland Women in their remaining 2020 matches

Philip Doyle has left his role as head coach of Scotland Women as he continues to shield on medical grounds amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 55-year-old's contract was set to end in December and he will not return after furlough leave "to avoid any potential disruption to the team".

Assistant Bryan Easson will be interim head coach for the remainder of 2020.

Doyle said it was "very frustrating" but feels it "is the right thing to do" for him and the players.

Head of women and girls' rugby Gemma Fay thanked Doyle for his "significant contribution" but said "it is very important we maintain continuity at this difficult time".

Esson will oversee World Cup qualifiers in September against Ireland, Italy and one of Netherlands, Russia and Spain, and the remaining 2020 Women's Six Nations fixtures against France, Wales (both at home in October) and Italy (away, December).