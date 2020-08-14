Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England lock Joe Launchbury will captain Wasps against Northampton on Sunday

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Sunday, 16 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app

Northampton resume the Premiership season without World Cup winner Cobus Reinach after his move to Montpellier, so Alex Mitchell starts at scrum-half.

David Ribbans returns at lock after an ankle injury for his first Saints appearance since January.

Wasps scrum-half Ben Vellacott and new signing Ryan Mills could make their debuts off the bench.

Captain Joe Launchbury makes his first Wasps appearance since January, having been on England duty before lockdown.

He also injured his knee on that most recent outing against Bordeaux-Begles in the European Challenge Cup.

Northampton and Wasps were fourth and fifth respectively in the Premiership when the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and are in the batch of clubs hoping to secure a top-four finish in their nine remaining regular-season matches.

Northampton: Furbank; Mallinder, Dingwall, Francis, Tuala; Biggar, Mitchell; van Wyk, Haywood, Hill, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Ludlam, Harrison (capt).

Replacements: Matavesi, Hobbs-Awoyemi, Franks, Coles, Tonks, Taylor, Proctor, Naiyaravoro.

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; Harris, Taylor, Brookes, Launchbury (capt), Rowlands, Willis, Young, Shields

Replacements: Oghre, West, Toomaga-Allen, Gaskell, Vailanu, Vellacott, Sopoaga, Mills.