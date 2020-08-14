Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Semi Radradra made his name at Parramatta Eels in the NRL before switching to rugby union

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Saturday, 15 August Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC local radio; BBC Sport website and app

New signing Semi Radradra will make his Bristol Bears debut in the centres against reigning champions Saracens.

England's Kyle Sinckler and Ben Earl and former Leinster hooker Bryan Byrne could make their first Bears appearances from the bench.

Saracens are without Owen Farrell and Elliot Daly through injury, so Alex Goode and Sean Maitland fill in at fly-half and full-back respectively.

Juan Pablo Socino is given his debut at centre, but Brad Barritt is absent.

Sarries will field a number of international stars, including Vincent Koch, Jamie George, Mako and Billy Vunipola and Maro Itoje.

Pat Lam's Bears were third, two points behind second-placed Sale before the resumption and challenging to take the title which already-relegated Saracens will yield at the end of the season.

Bristol Bears: C.Piutau; Morahan, Radradra, S.Piutau, Purdy; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Byrne, Afoa, Attwood, Vui, Luatua (capt), Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Thacker, Lahiff, Sinckler, Holmes, Earl, Uren, Lloyd, Leiua.

Saracens: Maitland; Lewington, Morris, Socino, Segun; Goode, Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Hunter-Hill, Rhodes, Wray, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Clarey, Kpoku, Reffell, Davies, Sloan, Obatoyinbo.