Premiership: Bath v London Irish
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 15 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; BBC Sport website and app
Captain Charlie Ewels will make his 100th Bath appearance on Saturday as they return to Premiership action at home to London Irish.
The hosts' first squad after the five-months hiatus includes a debut for England scrum-half Ben Spencer
Australia's Nick Phipps and Ireland's Paddy Jackson join forces at nine and 10 for the visitors.
London Irish, in eighth, resume the campaign two points adrift of sixth-placed Bath.
England's Ruaridh McConnochie, Semesa Rokoduguni, Jonathan Joseph and Anthony Watson are all in the starting back line for Bath.
The game will be Neil Hatley's first after being confirmed as the club's new head coach.
Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Matavesi, McConnochie; Priestland, Spencer; Boyce, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (c), Mercer, Underhill, Faletau.
Replacements: Walker, Obano, Judge, Stooke, Bayliss, Chudley, Redpath, De Glanville
London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Elrington, Matu'u, Kepu, Donnell, Nott, Rogerson, O'Brien, Tuisue
Replacements: Cornish, Goodrick-Clarke, Hoskins, De Chaves, Cowan, Meehan, Brophy Clews, Williams
