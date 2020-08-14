Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Charlie Ewels made his Bath debut in 2014 and has since won 15 England caps

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 15 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; BBC Sport website and app

Captain Charlie Ewels will make his 100th Bath appearance on Saturday as they return to Premiership action at home to London Irish.

The hosts' first squad after the five-months hiatus includes a debut for England scrum-half Ben Spencer

Australia's Nick Phipps and Ireland's Paddy Jackson join forces at nine and 10 for the visitors.

London Irish, in eighth, resume the campaign two points adrift of sixth-placed Bath.

England's Ruaridh McConnochie, Semesa Rokoduguni, Jonathan Joseph and Anthony Watson are all in the starting back line for Bath.

The game will be Neil Hatley's first after being confirmed as the club's new head coach.

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Matavesi, McConnochie; Priestland, Spencer; Boyce, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (c), Mercer, Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Obano, Judge, Stooke, Bayliss, Chudley, Redpath, De Glanville

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Elrington, Matu'u, Kepu, Donnell, Nott, Rogerson, O'Brien, Tuisue

Replacements: Cornish, Goodrick-Clarke, Hoskins, De Chaves, Cowan, Meehan, Brophy Clews, Williams