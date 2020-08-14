Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter's game against Leicester comes 161 days after they were last in action, with the Premiership season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 15 August Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC local radio; BBC Sport website and app

Scotland lock Jonny Gray is set to start on his Exeter debut as the Premiership leaders host Leicester.

Fellow newcomer Sam Hidalgo-Clyne is named in bench alongside prop Tomas Francis, who has not played since being injured in Wales' World Cup semi-final defeat by South Africa nine months ago.

Steve Borthwick takes control as Tigers head coach for the first time.

Scotland centre Matt Scott is among four players poised to make their Tigers debut.

While there is a fresh look to both teams on the Premiership's resumption after a five-month interruption because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is a Leicester side, now under the guidance of former England forwards coach Borthwick, that has undergone the greatest transformation.

Most notable of all is the absence of long-serving England centre Manu Tuilagi, who left for Sale Sharks in July after a contract dispute with the East Midlands club.

Winger David Williams, on loan from Championship side Nottingham, will make his senior Leicester debut having come through the club's academy, while Luke Wallace and Zack Henry are also set to feature for the first time.

Exeter Chiefs: Hogg; O'Flaherty, Slade, Devoto, Woodburn; Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Williams; Gray, Hill, Ewers, Kirsten, Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Moon, Francis, Skinner, Armand, Hidalgo-Clyne, Steenson, Whitten.

Leicester Tigers: Worth; Williams, Taute, Scott, Olowofela; Ford, B Youngs; Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole; Lavanini, Green, Wells, Reffell, Taufua.

Replacements: Kerr, Leatigaga, Heyes, Liebenberg, Wallace, Smith, White, Henry.