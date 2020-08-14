Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jonny May has returned to Gloucester after spending three years with Leicester Tigers

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 15 August Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; BBC Sport website and app

Worcester stand-off Billy Searle will make his Warriors debut when Gloucester visit Sixways on Saturday.

Ted Hill, who will captain the hosts, lines up in the back row next to Matt Kvesic, who is back at Worcester after seven years with Gloucester and Exeter.

Jack Singleton, who has joined Gloucester on loan from Saracens, also plays against his former side.

England winger Jonny May is also included after re-signing for Gloucester in the summer.

May's return from Leicester for Gloucester, who have George Skivington in charge as head coach for the first time, means the Premiership's joint-leading try-scorer Louis Rees-Zammit is only on the bench.

Welsh prospect Rees-Zammit scored two of the five Gloucester tries when the Cherry and Whites crushed Warriors 36-3 at Kingsholm in December.

Like 10th-placed Worcester, Gloucester, who will start the game a place and four points better off, are playing for the first time in over five months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Captain Hill takes charge for first time

New Worcester club captain Hill will become the fourth youngest skipper in the 24 seasons of Premiership rugby.

At 21 years and 142 days, the only younger captains than Hill have been Saracens' Maro Itoje, plus Sale pair Alex Sanderson and James Gaskell.

The once-capped England blindside flanker was appointed Warriors club captain last month but, although Matt Moulds was made team captain, the Kiwi hooker is recovering from foot surgery.

As well as Moulds, Worcester are without Callum Black (ankle), Conor Carey (ankle), Ed Fidow (groin), Perry Humphreys (ankle) and Jamie Shillcock (shoulder).

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons:

"We've prepared well but we really are only taking it one game at a time. Throughout the Premiership, everyone feels the same. It's just great to be playing again.

"Gloucester are similar to us in that they have a new coaching team in place, although they have had some movement of players, with Jonny May coming back from Leicester.

"They are on the ball with Danny Cipriani at 10. They are not lacking in physicality but they have pace to burn out wide and they do like to put width on the ball."

Gloucester head coach George Skivington:

"Worcester are a tough outfit who know how to have a good battle. It's extremely tough to go to Worcester and win.

"Worcester will put our lads under big pressure. Our character will be tested by a fit, aggressive team.

"It's a nice one for me to start off with in terms of finding out what we're about. It's down the road and it's a derby."

Worcester Warriors: Nanai; Howe, Lawrence, Beck, van Breda; Searle, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, G Kitchener, Hill (capt), Lewis, Kvesic.

Replacements: Cutting, Holsey, Palframan, van Velze, du Preez, Simpson, Weir, Venter.

Gloucester: Woodward; Thorley, Harris, Twelvetrees, May; Cipriani, Simpson; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Balmain, Slater, Clarke, Ackermann, Ludlow (capt), Polledri.

Replacements: Walker, Mulipola, Stanley, Garvey, Clement, Varney, Seabrook, Rees-Zammit.