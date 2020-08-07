Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Dodson (left) says players have been reminded of their responsibilities in adhering to protocols

The coronavirus disruption in football will not hinder Scottish Rugby's case for fans to return, says chief executive Mark Dodson.

The governing body is in talks about having a small crowd at Murrayfield for Glasgow v Edinburgh on 22 August.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon was "furious" when Aberdeen players caught the virus at a local pub.

"No, I don't think so," Dodson replied when asked if the Aberdeen case made it harder to argue for crowds.

"We've been working very closely [with government] and we've been unequivocal about the steps that we're taking to ensure as we're as safe as possible as sport can be in order to resume.

"Our message is getting clearly understood and getting a very good hearing inside of government."

Aberdeen's game at home to St Johnstone has been postponed, and Dodson added rugby players had been "reminded of their responsibility" in sticking to protocols, as they return to contact training ahead of the scheduled Pro14 restart on 22 August.

Scottish Rugby currently estimates a drop in revenue of £18m for this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dodson said he is "pretty optimistic" that a proposed autumn tournament, consisting of the Six Nations teams plus Japan and Fiji, will go ahead.

Scottish Rugby's aim is for home matches against the Japanese and France to be played in front of fans - though Dodson added the organisation has budgeted for playing behind closed doors.

"We're probably going to have a pilot event take place to prove the safety to government and then look at what we can do for BTM [Murrayfield] crowds in the autumn," he said.

"We are planning for the worst end of the scenario, and we've been very prudent in our measures there. I would say £18m is at the more harsh end.

"But it only needs the Six Nations to be cancelled and we're into a whole new scenario."