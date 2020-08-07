Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Peter Rees' time as chairman saw Llanelli transformed into one of the greatest club sides of the 1960s and 70s

Scarlets great Peter Rees has died at the age of 95.

The ex-wing, who won two Wales caps, made his Llanelli debut in 1945 at the age of 20 and went on to serve the club as both chairman and president.

Current Scarlets president Phil Bennett, the Wales and British and Irish Lions legend, said the "hugely popular" Rees would be sorely missed.

"I don't use the word great lightly, but Peter Rees was one of the greats of Llanelli Rugby Football Club," he said.

"When Peter was voted in as chairman we were a young team full of local boys. We hadn't won the Welsh Championship for a long time, but Norman Gale was made captain, a real masterstroke.

"Peter brought in Tom Hudson as rugby's first professional fitness coach to make us one of the fittest sides around and, of course, Carwyn James, who in my eyes is the greatest coach rugby has seen, became our coach.

"It transformed us as a team.

"Peter's contribution to the Scarlets is immeasurable and we all owe him a huge amount."