Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marc Thomas made 40 appearances in four years with Ospreys

Harlequins have signed prop Marc Thomas on a deal until the end of the 2019-20 season following a successful two-week trial with the Premiership club.

The 30-year-old previously played for Welsh regions Ospreys and Cardiff Blues and had spells with Jersey Reds and Yorkshire Carnegie in the Championship.

"When I left the Ospreys it was a goal to get to the Premiership," he said.

"It's taken a little longer than I'd hoped, but if I get the opportunity it would be something I'd be proud of."

Paul Gustard's Quins take on second-placed Sale Sharks when the league returns to action on 14 August.

"We are delighted to add Chopper [Thomas] to join the calibre of Joe Marler, a British and Irish Lion, Santiago Garcia Botta, capped 34 times by Argentina, and the best loosehead in the Championship in Jordan Els," Gustard said.

"But we felt we needed some extra cover in that fourth loosehead slot."