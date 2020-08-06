Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Pete Lucock's arrival follows the signing of Argentina centre Matias Orlando and Italy lock Marco Fuser

Newcastle Falcons have signed centre Pete Lucock from Championship side Doncaster Knights.

The 27-year-old has agreed a three-year deal at Kingston Park.

Lucock spent most of his career at Yorkshire Carnegie, where he played 163 games and featured in the Championship Dream Team.

"Pete has been an outstanding performer for a number of years now and fully deserves this opportunity," said Newcastle boss Dean Richards.

"He joins a very competitive squad which is coming together nicely ahead of the new season, and I believe he has the quality to bring out the best in the players around him."

The Falcons won the Championship on average points per game last season and are awaiting the completion of the delayed Premiership season before replacing already-relegated Saracens in the top flight.