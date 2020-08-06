Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Billy Vunipola has played for Saracens since 2013

England number eight Billy Vunipola says relegated Saracens will not take things easy when the Premiership season resumes.

The reigning champions have already been sent down to the Championship for salary cap breaches.

Vunipola, 27, is one of several England internationals staying at the club despite relegation.

"It's about showing people that we're not just here to enjoy the ride," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We want to improve. The boys are ready to roll."

Saracens face Bristol on 15 August - their first match since the Premiership was suspended because of the coronavirus in March.

Once in the Championship, Sarries' internationals - who include England captain Owen Farrell as well as forwards Maro Itoje, Mako Vunipola and Jamie George - may play less or be rotated more, leaving them fresh for England duty.

"There's definitely a perceived pro to the position we find ourselves in," Vunipola explained.

"There's also a few cons. What we won't be getting is regular high-intensity games like Champions Cup games.

"If we are able to still be picked for England it will be a massive plus for us."