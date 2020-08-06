Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Prop Gwenllian Pyrs has won 14 caps for Wales

Wales prop Gwenllian Pyrs has signed for Sale Sharks Women.

The 22-year-old loose-head from Snowdonia has won 14 caps for Wales and has played the majority of her domestic senior rugby for Scarlets..

"I'm looking forward to a new chapter in my rugby career with Sale Sharks Women as the club have build such an exciting squad already," Pyrs told the club website.

"The ambition to develop is obvious for everyone to see."