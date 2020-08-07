Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Toby Booth combined playing for Blackheath and Folkestone with being an electrician during his playing career

New Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says he will not be affected by the region's recent struggles as he prepares for his first game in charge.

Ospreys host Dragons in their first fixture under Booth, who was appointed in February 2020 on a three-year deal, when their season resumes on 23 August.

Ospreys have won only two of 19 games during the 2019-20 campaign but Booth insists this is a new era.

"We don't talk about the past," said Booth, who began his new job in July.

Ospreys are bottom of Pro14 Conference A and with their two victories this season coming in 13 league matches. They suffered six defeats in the Heineken Champions Cup pool stage.

They will travel to face Cardiff Blues after the Dragons game to complete the 2019-20 season.

Booth insists he will not dwell on the past at a region who have claimed four league titles since their inception in 2003.

"We talk about what we can do and what we can control," said Booth.

"We don't need to be dragging that anchor along with us, we need to try to create something new.

"I'm respectful of the good and the bad times from an Ospreys point of view but the situation is simple. I started work on July 1 and from July 1 forward is where I put my focus.

"It's also unfair to compare a team that had X amount of internationals back then to what it has now. That's the reality."

Ospreys appointed Booth after seeking a long-term replacement for Allen Clarke, who officially left in December 2019.

Booth, 50, joined Harlequins as assistant coach in November 2019 after seven years as Bath's first-team coach.

He had previously spent eight years with London Irish, four as director of rugby, and between 2008 and 2012, he guided the Irish exiles to Premiership and Challenge Cup finals and three successive Heineken Cup qualifications.

Now Booth finds himself coming into a new role in difficult circumstances following the coronavirus pandemic and amid talks with players about pay cuts.

"It's been absolutely fine for me, we're clear about what's on the pitch and what we can control," said Booth.

"I know both sides are working hard to find a resolution on that side of things (pay cuts). I'm sure we'll get there and hopefully common sense prevails."

Justin Tipuric, who replaced Alun Wyn Jones as Ospreys captain, in training at the region's new base at St Helen's, Swansea

Booth confirmed Wales flanker Justin Tipuric will remain as captain and has brought in Brock James as backs coach.

Forwards coach Carl Hogg, though, is not currently part of Booth's daily backroom set-up with ongoing negotiations over his future.

"That situation is something that has been going on between Carl and the club before I got here," said Booth.

"That's where it remains. Ultimately, that's between the club and Carl Hogg. It's not between me and Hoggy or the current coaching group.

"I'm happy, from a coaching point of view, about where we're going and we'll see where that takes us when the dust settles and we know the full financial ramifications.

"Brock was important, to have some freshness, and we have a good alignment on how we see the game.

"We've got a lot of energy in our coaching group. We're going down a route of promoting from within, to an extent, as we are with players."

So what can Ospreys fans expect from Booth?

"We're embarking on the new Ospreys, that involves new ideas, styles of play and ingraining of habits," he said.

"They can expect me to push youth hard and a team that works hard.

"There has been no lack of effort in this group. It's important to represent the area that you are from and hopefully the game that we play will reflect that.

"The Welsh rugby I grew up watching had an intent to be positive and score tries. Our intentions will be to do that.

"It takes a bit of time, understanding and embedding. Ultimately, we want to be positive. We know our international players are going to disappear in October so we have to make sure we're as robust as possible."

Toby Booth has been part of the coaching staff at London Irish, Bath and Harlequins

After the upcoming Welsh derbies, Ospreys' focus will switch to the 2020-21 season, which is scheduled to begin in early October.

"We use these two games as opportunities to take the steps forward, away from last year and down the new road," said Booth.

"These aren't pre-season games, these are opportunities for people to put their hands up. The advantage is next season is coming around the corner and this is a chance to assess where we are."

Booth is hoping Ospreys will also benefit long-term from the region being taken over by a sports marketing group in May 2020.

Asian-based Y11 Sports & Media company bought a 75.1% stake to become Ospreys' major shareholder in a "multi-million pound deal".

Chief executive James Davies-Yandle and his business partner and financier Donald Tang joined as new directors.

"I've spoken to James and it was good to get some stability and that's important," said Booth.

"It's clear on where they see it going in the long term and they've invested in the sustainability of the Ospreys and that's important.

"As we get on and our investors can actually come into the country and see what's going on, we can plan the way together. That's the exciting part."