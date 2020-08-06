Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Maks van Dyk leaves Toulouse after four years

Harlequins have signed Toulouse prop Maks van Dyk on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old moves to Quins as cover for the injured Craig Trenier and Wilco Louw, who is yet to arrive.

Quins boss Paul Gustard said Van Dyk's record of winning the Junior World Championship with South Africa and the Top 14 title with Toulouse makes him a valuable addition.

"Maks' pedigree and experience speaks for itself," Gustard said.

"Alongside Simon Kerrod and Will Collier, Maks provides great cover in the short-term."

The pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 Premiership season, which has been on hold since March, is set to resume on 14 August when Quins host Sale.