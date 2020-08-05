Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Covid-19 safety measures are in place at all Premiership training grounds

One player and one non-playing staff member have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing carried out across all 12 Premiership rugby union clubs.

On Monday, 917 people were tested as part of pre-season screening.

The two positive tests came from different, unnamed clubs and they will both now self-isolate.

Last week five people tested positive, including four Premiership players, from a total of 850 samples.

A Premiership Rugby statement said: "Those who have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and be assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines."

The top-flight season is set to resume on Friday, 14 August, when Harlequins take on Sale.