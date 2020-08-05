Nick Williams joined Cardiff Blues from Ulster in 2016, and previously enjoyed stints with Aironi and Munster after starting his career in New Zealand with the Blues and North Harbour.

Cardiff Blues have confirmed Nick Williams has retired following a 16-year professional career.

Williams, 36, has played for Blues for four seasons where he made 77 appearances, scored 13 tries and was part of the 2018 European Challenge Cup success.

"It's sad not to have had one last run out at the Arms Park but with Covid-19, there have been much bigger things to worry about," said Williams.

"It is what it is."

The number eight added: "I have been blessed to play this game for so long and could never have imagined I would be a professional for 16 years and travel to so many brilliant places around the world.

"When I arrived in Cardiff, I knew this would be my last club and I have tried to make the most out of every singled minute. It has been a special time and the welcome my family received has been unbelievable.

"Winning the European Challenge Cup a couple of years ago is a highlight but I will also just miss the day to day and being with the boys around the place.

"I am grateful and have nothing but love for everyone at the Arms Park, from teammates and coaches, to the brilliant staff and sponsors and the awesome fans.

"It has been a hell of a ride and I'm grateful to all the teams I have been part of."

'Enormous figure'

Williams, who was born in Auckland but of Samoan descent, played rugby league through his youth and switched to union late.

He was taken under the wing of Mark Anscombe and progressed to North Harbour and Blues honours.

Williams played 37 Super Rugby games for the Blues and earned four Junior All Blacks caps before making the move to Europe.

He spent two years at both Munster and Aironi, before reuniting with Anscombe at Ulster where he spent four successful seasons and was named PRO14 Player of the Year in 2013.

"Nick has been an enormous figure for us both on and off the field and will be missed by all of us at the Arms Park," said head coach John Mulvihill.

"His qualities on the pitch have always spoken for themselves, he is a big and physically imposing player but also possesses a quality skill set that defies his size and is very good over the ball.

"What people don't always see is the leadership and cultural drive he brings to our environment each and every day.

"He has been a great servant to Cardiff Blues and has had a major influence on the entire squad."