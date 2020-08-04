Scotland back-row Jamie Ritchie has won 20 senior caps

Jamie Ritchie admits it is "extremely humbling" to be discussed as a potential British and Irish Lions pick for next year's tour of South Africa.

Ritchie, 23, has established himself in Edinburgh and Scotland's back row.

But although former Lions coach Sir Ian McGeechan was one of those to put him in the frame he is reluctant to look ahead that far.

"It's something I've dreamt about since I was a kid but I need to put myself in that position," he said.

"Hopefully, I'll be in with a shout but there's a lot of rugby between now and then and I just need to keep playing well.

"It's extremely humbling to be included in these conversations, especially from guys like Sir Ian. It would be a huge honour.

"A lot of people can get caught up in looking too far ahead. It's a bit of a cliche but you're only as good as your last game. So I'm just going to be concentrating on getting back to some sort of form."

Ritchie certainly hopes there is a lot of rugby between now and then, given the frustration of sitting idle as Covid-19 brought a halt to the season.

His Edinburgh side resume their quest for a Pro14 semi-final place with a double-header against Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield later this month, knowing two victories should be enough to keep them top of Conference B as they seek a home semi-final.

"Hugely important," said Ritchie of that prospect. "Any team that goes into that position where they can get a home semi is giving themselves a huge advantage. Our home record is pretty strong. Playing at home is a benefit for any team whether there's a crowd there or not."

Ritchie admits his "body enjoyed a bit of a rest" during lockdown, though he did "get roped in to organising a Zoom fitness class every Saturday morning".

"Three months away from Murrayfield is the longest time I've had off since I finished school," he added. "Bits of it were nice - spending time with the family, the kids. It was a really special time in a lot of ways in terms of taking stock of things we probably take for granted."