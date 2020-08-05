Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leigh Halfpenny (left) joined the Scarlets from Toulon in 2017, while scrum-half Gareth Davies came through the region's age-grade system

Scarlets have confirmed Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny has signed a new contract with the region.

Halfpenny and fellow Wales internationals Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies and Samson Lee are among 17 players who have agreed new deals ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season.

"It is crucial we keep building the strength and depth of our squad," said head coach Glenn Delaney.

"These renewals are evidence of that."

Delaney added: "Players like Leigh, Gareth, Patch and Samson have proven themselves on the world stage and keeping players of that calibre at the Scarlets is vital to our ambitions of challenging for silverware."

Josh Macleod, Kieran Hardy, Ryan Conbeer, Dan Jones, Steff Hughes, Angus O'Brien, Phil Price, Tom Rogers, Steff Thomas, Josh Helps, Morgan Jones, Jac Price and Joe Roberts are the other players to sign new contracts.

Wales wing Steff Evans agreed a fresh deal earlier this year.

"The academy has produced some outstanding Scarlets over the years and continues to do so," added Delaney.

"We have high hopes for a number of our young players who are coming through and challenging the senior squad members for starting spots.

"We feel we are in a good place as a squad. We have recruited well and retained key personnel and are looking forward to the remaining games of this season and hitting the ground running for the 2020-21 campaign."